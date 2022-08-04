HP Chromebase AiO delivers a 22-inch rotating screen with ‘Hey Google’ at $430 (Save $160)

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO 64GB for $429.99 shipped. This is marking a return to the all-time low at $160 off while beating our previous mention by $69. Bringing Chrome OS to the workstation, the unique HP Chromebase is centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display with a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand underneath which rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage for some additional details and head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new desktop Chrome OS machine with this hub will expand the selection of I/O when you need it, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

As far as more affordable Chrome OS experiences go, HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook is also on sale this week. This model just launched back in March, and is now on sale for one of the very first times. Dropping to an all-time low of $160, this amounts to $130 in savings and marks an even more affordable way to score a new lightweight work machine or upgrade for the back to school setup.

HP Chromebase AiO features:

Powered by an Intel processor, the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is designed to live at the heart of your home. With a unique 90-degree rotating screen, you can easily pivot between online learning with Google Classroom to watching entertainment easily. Comes with the camera privacy switch and parental controls that give you peace of mind. The unique rotating screen lets you pivot easily between online learning to watching entertainment in a flash.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!