Calphalon cookware up to $190 off: 10-piece set for $140 and more from $31.50 shipped

Amazon has now kicked off a Calphalon kitchen essentials sale with deals starting from $31.50 on the brand’s attractive pots and pans. One standout offer delivers the Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $240, it more typically sells in the $200 range and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked this year at Amazon. You’re looking at PFOA-free, 2-layer nonstick interiors with hard-anodized aluminum construction and cool-touch stainless steel handles. They are compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen stovetops as well as being oven-safe up to 450-degrees. Alongside the tempered glass lids you’ll receive on most of the pots here, you’ll find a complete rundown down of each piece in the set alongside the rest of today’s Calphalon cookware deals below.

The Amazon Calphalon kitchen essentials sale also contains some larger cookware sets up to $190 off as well as a host of individual pieces ranging from frying pans and sauce pots to oven roasters and more. You can browse through all of them right here starting from $31.50.

Alongside this morning’s Gold Box pricing on Ninja’s all-in-one Kitchen System blender and food processor, which is now matching the Amazon low, our home goods hub has plenty more where that came from. Be sure to dive into the ongoing deal live on COSORI’s app-controlled Air Fryer Pro II that delivers 5.8-quarts of smart cooking action to your kitchen arsenal at $105 shipped right now as well.

Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set features:

Included with set: 8″ fry pan, 10″ fry pan, 1.5-qt. sauce pan with cover, 2.5-qt. sauce pan with cover, 3-qt. saute pan with cover, 6-qt. stock pot with cover

Durable, PFOA-free, 2-layer nonstick interior prevents food from sticking and makes cleanup effortless

Hard-anodized aluminum cookware provides durability, even heating, and resists corrosion and warping

Stainless steel long handles stay cool on the stovetop

Convenient measuring marks, pour spouts, and straining covers allow you to cook with efficiency

