TCL’s latest 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs hit all-time lows from $350 (Save $50+)

Amazon is now discounting TCL’s new lineup of 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs starting at $349.99 shipped for the 50-inch model. Normally fetching $430, today’s offer delivers only the second notable discount to date at $80 off and marks a new all-time low at $5 under the previous mention. TCL’s new 5-Series TVs just launched back in April and arrive with 4K QLED panels in four different sizes. Across the lineup, you’re looking at a Google TV-powered experience that can handle serving up all of your favorite content alongside offering access to hands-free Hey Google voice control. There’s 60 local dimming zones for some added contrast and Dolby Vision support to round out the display. TCL then completes the package with three HDMI ports. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for a full rundown of the lineup.

Other TCL 5-Series TVs:

This week also notably saw the best prices yet hitting Samsung’s latest lineup of 2022 4K TVs. These are certainly going to be a bit more capable than the TCL models above, and deliver upwards of $1,550 in savings thanks to bundled gift cards and cash discounts. Pricing starts from $1,200 and our coverage breaks down everything you need to know.

TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!