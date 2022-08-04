Send the kids back to school with Thermos Funtainer food jars up to 30% off from $12

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a selection of Thermos Funtainer and insulated bottles for the kids’ lunches, road trips, and more. One notable offer is on the 10-ounce Thermos Funtainer Food Jar at $14.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18, this is a new 2022 Amazon low in the black colorway, the lowest we can find, and you’ll there are a host of other colors on this landing page. Alongside the stainless steel build, it also features a vacuum insulation that keeps contents hot for 5 hours or cold for 7 hours. The kid-friendly design delivers a push button lid, a dishwasher-safe construction, and includes a foldable spoon in the package. More Thermos deals below.

The latest Amazon Thermos sale features deals starting from under $12 Prime shipped with a wide range of colorways on the brand’s kid-safe food jars and water bottles. You can take a quick look through the lot of it right here.

If you’re looking for some gear to help fill those food jars up all school year and beyond, head over to our home goods guide. This morning saw Ninja’s all-in-one Kitchen System blender and food processor return to its Amazon all-time low at $50 off for starters, but you’ll also find notable deals live on Instant Pot’s Dual Basket Air Fry Oven. This 8-quart model can cook two separate meals at once and is now well below the $200 asking price with all of the details you need in our previous coverage.

Thermos Funtainer features:

STAYS HOT OR COLD: THERMOS vacuum insulation technology retains temperature of hot or cold meals. Send them to school with their favorite soup or cold snack. This food jar keeps contents hot for up to 5 hours and cold for up to 7 hours

DURABLE FOR DAILY USE: High quality 18/8 stainless steel construction is built to handle drops, dings and assorted roughhousing

KID-FRIENDLY DESIGN: Lightweight and compact with a push button lid so it’s easy to carry and open. The wide mouth is easy to fill, eat from and clean. You can pop your FUNTAINER food jar in the dishwasher, though washing by hand is recommended

