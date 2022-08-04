Twelve South’s leather BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cover hits $57 (New 2022 low, Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 Leather Cover for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $56.95 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at nearly 30% off. This is $8 under our previous mention and marks the second-best price of all-time at within $4 of the all-time low. Covering your iPad Pro in Twelve South’s signature handcrafted leather, this BookBook case lives up to its name with a design that draws inspiration from old school book covers. There’s room inside for your M1 iPad Pro as well as the companion Magic Keyboard, with a zippered design for keeping everything in place. Dive into our launch coverage of the newer cream interior style for a better idea of what to expect, and then head below for some additional info.

Also on sale today, Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookBook V2 for MacBook at $62.99. Normally fetching $90, this is a 30% discount that matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This model packs all of the same vintage stylings from above, just with a form-factor that’s ready to house all of Apple’s latest MacBooks – M2 Air included.

Speaking of Twelve South, yesterday saw a pair of its in-house USB-C hubs go on sale. Delivering the best prices of the year, both styles of Twelve South StayGo are now on sale starting at $68 via Amazon. Delivering Mac- and iPad-friendly designs that add serveral ports back to your machine with up to 100W of power passthrough, these hubs come in white or black colorways with all of the expected Twelve South premium build in tow.

Twelve South BookBook Cover features:

BookBook Cover for iPad is a handcrafted genuine leather cover for iPad and its attached keyboard, like the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard. Tucked inside this cover that looks like a vintage book, your iPad and keyboard are protected by hardback covers, a rigid spine, reinforced corners and dual zippers. Not to mention, BookBook disguises your iPad, helping protect it from theft.

