Yeedi’s advanced mapping Wi-Fi robot vacuum falls to new low at $190 ($110 off)

Yeedi (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Robot Vacuum with Advanced Mapping and Smartphone Control for $189.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $110 from its normal $300 going rate, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With 3,000Pa of suction power plus a side brush and floating rolling brush, this vacuum will easily suck up most dirt it comes across. This vacuum leverages visual mapping and floor tracking sensors to create a map of your home to know exactly where it’s already clean and what’s left to do. Plus, it’ll automatically stop itself mid-clean and resume after charging should the battery run low before the task is complete. Keep reading for more.

Do you need a more budget-focused robotic vacuum for another area of the house? Or just overall? Well, you could instead pick up the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is available at Amazon for $130. You’ll lose out on the navigation technology of today’s lead deal as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning you’ll need to use the included remote to change settings, start cleaning, and more.

Don’t forget that the Amazon renewed Roomba i7+ iRobot vac is currently on sale for $420. Down from $800, it includes iRobot’s 60-day auto disposal system to help keep from having to handle the vacuum every day.

Yeedi Robot Vacuum features:

3000Pa suction plus a side brush and a floating rolling brush loosen, sweep and suck up dirt from all surfaces and corners. Perfect for carpet and hard floor vacuuming. With an advanced sonic carpet sensor, yeedi will automatically increase its suction power to the max when on a carpet to grab dirt you didn’t notice before. Advanced visual mapping and floor tracking sensor empower yeedi to map your floor faster and clean in neat rows. No more random bumping or missing spots. Tap yeedi’s editable map to customize your cleaning. When a certain spot is contaminated, tap the map to send yeedi to clean the mess immediately or draw up an area on the map to avoid cleaning.

