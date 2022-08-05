Score some Amazon hardcover notebooks while they are going for under $3 (New all-time low)

Need a new notebook for jotting down ideas and quick lists? Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Classic Notebook for just $2.98 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly just over $9, this is the lowest price we have tracked on it so grab a couple of them while the price is right. It carries 240 lined pages inside of vintage-style hardcover with rounded corners and an expandable inner pocket for loose notes. You’ll also find a nice elastic closure that doubles as a bookmark, all for under $3 Prime shipped. More details below.

At this price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable option for less. There are some more studious-looking models bundled up for less cash per book, but when it comes to one-off vintage-style writing pads, today’s lead deal is about as notable as it gets.

Or go big-time and score an Apple notebook. More specifically, a MacBook, which are now on sale in the latest Best Buy anniversary weekend event. Not to mention Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro at $200 off the going rate and everything else waiting in our dedicated hub. Or just grab a more affordable ASUS Chromebook as part of Amazon’s latest discounts.

Amazon Basics Classic Notebook features:

Large classic notebook with 240 line-ruled pages (front and back) for notes, lists, journaling, and more

Archival-quality pages made from acid-free paper—resists damage from light and air

Black, cardboard bound cover with rounded corners; expandable inner pocket for stashing loose items

Integrated bookmark; elastic closure helps keep notebook securely closed

