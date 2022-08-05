Score some Amazon hardcover notebooks while they are going for under $3 (New all-time low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonOffice SuppliesAmazon Basics
New low Under $3

Need a new notebook for jotting down ideas and quick lists? Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Classic Notebook for just $2.98 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly just over $9, this is the lowest price we have tracked on it so grab a couple of them while the price is right. It carries 240 lined pages inside of vintage-style hardcover with rounded corners and an expandable inner pocket for loose notes. You’ll also find a nice elastic closure that doubles as a bookmark, all for under $3 Prime shipped. More details below. 

At this price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable option for less. There are some more studious-looking models bundled up for less cash per book, but when it comes to one-off vintage-style writing pads, today’s lead deal is about as notable as it gets.

Or go big-time and score an Apple notebook. More specifically, a MacBook, which are now on sale in the latest Best Buy anniversary weekend event. Not to mention Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro at $200 off the going rate and everything else waiting in our dedicated hub. Or just grab a more affordable ASUS Chromebook as part of Amazon’s latest discounts. 

Amazon Basics Classic Notebook features:

  • Large classic notebook with 240 line-ruled pages (front and back) for notes, lists, journaling, and more
  • Archival-quality pages made from acid-free paper—resists damage from light and air
  • Black, cardboard bound cover with rounded corners; expandable inner pocket for stashing loose items
  • Integrated bookmark; elastic closure helps keep notebook securely closed

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Office Supplies

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s white Magic Keyboard improves your 12.9-i...
GE’s CYNC RGB Wi-Fi smart LED light bulb falls to...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cat Quest RPG, Or...
Philips Hue’s new Gradient Signe Table Lamp hits $155...
Best Buy anniversary weekend sale takes $149 off M1 Mac...
Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise 50% ...
Logitech POP Keys wireless keyboard now on sale from $...
Official Echo 4th Gen Battery Stand at $21 (Reg. $30), ...
Load more...
Show More Comments