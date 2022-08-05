ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 returns to all-time low of $650, more affordable models from $230

Amazon is now discounting a selection of ASUS Chromebooks, headlined by the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Core i3 for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, this is one of the very first discounts since launching back in August and a match of the all-time low at $50 off. Delivering the signature 2-in-1 that the ASUS Chromebook Flip lineup is known for, its new CX5 arrives with a refreshed 14-inch 1080 NanoEdge touchscreen display. Powered by the 2.5GHz processor, there’s 128GB of onboard storage to go alongside the 8GB of RAM. Not to mention Wi-Fi 6, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and even a microSD card slot. All of that comes packed into the premium case with backlit keyboard with an integrated stylus rounding out the 360-degree hinge design. Our launch coverage has a bit of additional insight, as well.

Other ASUS Chromebook deals:

If you’re looking for a desktop machine centered around Chrome OS, you’re also in luck today. Joining all of portable machines on sale above, the HP Chromebase AiO has returned to the all-time low of $430 with its rotating 22-inch display and Hey Google access in tow. This one is down from $590 and delivering a notable way to refresh the workstation.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 features:

Powered by the Intel Core i3-1110G4 Processor 2.5 GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz, 2 cores)

128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0. 14-inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920×1080 NanoEdge Display with Garaged USI Stylus. A durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode. 2x Thunderbolt 4 supports display & power delivery, 1x USB, and more.

