Best Buy anniversary weekend sale takes $149 off M1 MacBook Air, Galaxy Fold 3 $600 off, more

Summer is beginning to wind down now that we’re into August, and today Best Buy is launching its latest sale. Delivering notable discounts to celebrate the retailer’s anniversary, through the end of the weekend you can score some of the best discounts to date across a selection of Apple MacBooks, Samsung’s latest folding smartphones, and so much more. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and there are effectively pages of price cuts to scour through. Though we’ve picked out some highlights down below.

Best Buy anniversary sale goes live

One of the highlights today has Best Buy cleaning out stock on Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Dropping the 256GB model down to $849.99, this is the lowest we’ve seen in several months at $149 off the usual $999 price tag, and undercuts our previous mentions by $50. The elevated 512GB capacity is also on sale at $1,049.99, down from $1,299 and beating our previous mention by $50.

While it isn’t the all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially at today’s price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Over on the Samsung side of the Best Buy anniversary sale, the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now down to $1,199.99. Normally fetching $1,800, today’s offer is the second-best price to date at $600 off, comes within $110 of the Prime Day mention, and is the lowest otherwise. If you’d been waiting for a chance to finally bring home a flagship folding smartphone, today’s markdown makes the package a bit more affordable following the latest batch of rumors on what to expect from a predecessor.

Even so, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G delivers all of the flagship features you’d expect centered around a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside of the folding form-factor, with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Then there’s the Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the Best Buy anniversary sale right here. Amazon is beginning to match some of the offers and we’ll be continuing to highlight the best of the batch from the discounts. But if you just want to peruse yourself, there are pages of price cuts up for grabs on the sale’s landing page.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!