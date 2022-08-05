Save up to $80 on Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad starting at $299 on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $29 off while coming within $1 of the all-time low just a handful of times in the past. You can also still save $50 on the higher 256GB storage capacity at $429, as well.

In either case, this is the most affordable iPad in Apple’s stable but still manages to deliver a notable experience centered around the recent A13 Bionic chip. Said to be 20% faster than its predecessor, that extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Today’s iPad deal starts off all of the notable markdowns of the week, but our Apple guide still has some notable holdovers up for grabs. Most notably, there’s another chance to score a Prime Day-worthy price cut on the latest Apple TV 4K. Marking a return to the all-time low set only once before, this delivers the home theater upgrade with refreshed Siri remote for $120.

iPad 2021 features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!