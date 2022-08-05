Apple’s white Magic Keyboard improves your 12.9-inch iPad Pro experience at $299 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching the third-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. This is also the best price since back in March. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Today’s sale unfortunately only applies to the 12.9-inch model, so if you’re looking to equip an 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air 5 with the Magic Keyboard features, you’ll have to pay full price. On the other hand, Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard cover for iPad Pro delivers a more affordable option for any of Apple’s latest iPadOS experiences. The 12.9-inch model undercuts the lead deal with a $184 price point, and that only gets more affordable with the smaller edition.

All of this weekend’s best Apple deals otherwise kick off with a Best Buy anniversary sale that’s clearing out M1 MacBook Air models at $149 off. Though elsewhere in our Apple guide, you’ll also find markdowns on the latest M2 machines, including the very first price cut on the refreshed MacBook Air at $1,135 and its Pro counterpart at $200 off.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!