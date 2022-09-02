Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale takes $349 off M1 MacBook Pro, 4K TVs, much more

Labor Day weekend has all but arrived, and Best Buy is now joining in on all of the other holiday savings events we’ve seen go live earlier in the week. As the retailer always does this time of year, Best Buy is now making down a notable selection of Apple releases, smart home accessories, 4K TVs, and so much more. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and there are effectively pages of price cuts to scour through. Though we’ve picked out some highlights from the Best Buy Labor Day sale down below to get you started.

Amongst all of the other Labor Day deals, Best Buy is rolling out the holiday savings to Apple’s now previous-generation M1 MacBook Pro. Right now, the entry-level 256GB configuration is sitting at its second-best price to date at $949.99. This has only been beaten once in a members-only sale, and is now down from the original $1,299 price tag. Those $349 in savings also apply to the higher-end 512GB capacity, which is now sitting at its second-best price of $1,149.99.

Even with the new M2 devices having dropped earlier this summer, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking some price cuts on other versions of Apple’s latest MacBooks. Apple’s 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are still the headliners with steep $400 discounted attached to various configurations including both M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Pricing starts from $1,599 and joins a rare Amazon discount on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air, which is now on sale for one of the very first times at $1,099.

Best Buy Labor Day sale highlights:

While our top picks above are just a few of the highlights from the Best Buy Labor Day sale, you’ll want to check out everything else right here. Just keep in mind that the offers will only be live through the end of the weekend, so better act fast!

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!