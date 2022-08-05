elago’s minimalist W2 Apple Watch Charger Stand is back at the $8 Prime Day price

The official elago W2 Apple Watch Charger Stand from $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $11, this is a solid price drop that’s matching the limited Prime Day pricing at $0.50 below our previous mention. Just keep in mind, this is a Lightning deal that will only be around for another 10 hours or until stock runs out. This elago stand is compatible with all Apple Watch models and sizes right back to Series 1. It features the brand’s typical soft silicone construction with a minimalist design that fits right in with most home decor considering all of the color options available here. You simply run a puck-style Apple Watch charger through the back and connect your Apple Watch on the front side for a notable nightstand-ready charging stand – there is some easy cord management action in place here as well. More details below.

At just $8, this is among the lowest price point you’ll find for a comparable Apple Watch stand from a trusted brand like elago. But it might be worth taking a look at this dual iPhone-ready and Apple Watch model from Spigen with a simple white design while you’re at it. This one comes in at $7 Prime shipped to save you a touch more, but you won’t get all of the color options.

Be sure to check out the SANDMARC all-metal dual iPhone and Apple Watch MagSafe Dock that launched last month, then dive into the ongoing price drops on Apple’s official Watch bands as well. Now available in several styles at discounted rates, you’ll find new all-time lows waiting on the first-party straps and bands in our previous roundup right here.

elago W2 Apple Watch Charger Stand features:

ALWAYS READY STAND IS the perfect companion to keep on your work DESK or NIGHTSTAND. COMPATIBLE all Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6, Series SE, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1 (45mm 44mm 42mm 41mm 40mm 38mm) and is compatible with Apple Watch NIGHTSTAND MODE. DISCLAIMER: Apple Watch and Apple Watch Charger not included.

WHILE COMPETITORS STANDS CAN’T seem to keep the charger in or has problems with different sized Apple Watches, the elago W2 was DESIGNED with PRECISE CUTOUTS to hold the charger in place and a CABLE MANAGEMENT hole to keep the area TIDY AND CLEAN!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!