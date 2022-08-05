Golf in style with Southern Tide’s new collection for men and women

The 2022 golf season is in full swing, and being comfortable as well as sleek on the course should be a top priority. Southern Tide released a new collection for both men and women. This line has fabric that’s infused with stretch, features moisture-wicking technology, and offers breathability. So whether you’re just hitting the driving range or going for a full 18 holes, this collection has you covered. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from Southern Tide, and if you’re back to school shopping, check out our fashion guide for all of the top sales going on today.

Southern Tide menswear top styles

One of the most notable items from this collection, especially for golf, is the Gulf 8-inch Performance Shorts. Due to their brr technology, these shorts were specifically designed to help keep you cool in the summer heat. You can find them in six versatile color options and the stretch fabric will easily move with you throughout your swing.

You can never go wrong with a Southern Tide polo shirt. The Shore Stripe brr-eeze Peformance Polo Shirt is definitely at the top of our list this season. It checks all of the boxes, with cooling technology, moisture-wicking fabric, and an abundant of stretch for a full range of motion.

However, cooler temperatures are ahead of us, and if you’re still wanting to hit the links, the Jack Performance Pants are a must-have. Southern Tide designed these pants with the golfer in mind and took its favorite performance features from their sport shirts and combined them with the pant. Plus, they look great on the course or dinner after.

Women’s golf top picks

A golfer’s main focus is getting the ball into the hole, and the Skipjack Visor is one of the most notable items for women. It features the Souther Tide fish logo on the front, and it’s available in four color options as well.

Finally, a golf skort is an essential when golfing for women. The Gwen Solid Pleated Performance Skort is a perfect option and was designed to be highly flattering. It has features such as UPF 50 sun protection, a mesh paneling to help keep you comfortable, and hidden shorts. Better yet, its currently on sale for $60 and is regularly priced at $88.

