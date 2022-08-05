Ninja’s iced coffee-ready DualBrew System now within $1 of Amazon low at $120 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model is selling for $175 at Walmart and is now within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Today’s deal is only the third notable drop we have seen all year at Amazon as well. This is a solid all year round option that delivers an attractive coffee maker to your countertop with three brew styles: Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for both ground coffee and coffee pods. It offers up nine different cup size options including everything from small mugs to a half carafe or your larger travel mug alongside a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and a handy keep warm function. Head below for more details.

Another versatile option, albeit not quite as feature-rich as the model above, is the Chefman InstaCoffee Max. It might not have all of the fancy brew size and style options, but it does handle both ground beans and pods straight out of the box while coming in at half the price on Amazon.

While we are talking Ninja though, be sure to dive into our coverage of the brand’s new rapid multi-cooker it launched about a week ago. Then check out Ninja’s regularly $199 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven while it’s down at $80 Prime shipped. While this is a refurbished unit, it delivers a ton of value for a countertop cooker from the brand that also features air frying and more. All of the details you need are right here and you can swing by our home goods guide for more cooking offers as well.

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew features:

FASTER BREWING: Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup.

DUAL COFFEE MAKER: Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.).

3 BREW STYLES: Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods.

MAKE ICED COFFEE: Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down.

KEEP WARM FUNCTION: Adjustable warming plate keeps coffee warm for up to 4 hours.

REMOVABLE WATER RESERVOIR: Conveniently carry the 60-oz. removable water reservoir to your sink for easy filling.

