Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB falls to second-best price of $1,023 (Save $277)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,022.98 shipped in Phantom Black. Normally fetching $1,300, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price to date. This $277 discount has only been beaten once before back when it was $23 less on Prime Day. As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model.

New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets below.

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cute out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $37, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

Today’s lead discount finally joins the price cuts we saw go live to start the month on the smaller handsets in Samsung’s latest stable. Both of the Galaxy S22/+ smartphone are also down to the second-best prices yet, which start from $700. You’ll find the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance as noted above, just with some smaller screen sizes and less capable camera arrays. There’s also at least $100 in savings or more to be had.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

