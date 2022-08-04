This Chemical Guys Car Wash Kit has everything you need and nothing you don’t for $28 (30% off)

Alongside a host of other Chemical Guys deals and a series of price drops on Armor All products, Amazon is now offering a notable discount on the Chemical Guys HOL357 Clean & Shine Car Wash Starter Kit at $27.96 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is 30% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and the best we have tracked on this configuration of products. Featuring the brand’s popular wash mitt alongside three microfiber drying towels, it delivers cleaners for the exterior and interior of your car as well as the diablo wheel soap. It essentially includes just what you need for a full car wash in the driveway without going over board with loads of other accessories and detailing equipment you might not really want. Head below for more deals and details. 

As we mentioned above, there are loads of other individual car cleaning products and bundles on sale from Chemical Guys, Armor All, and others so you can get the car sparkling clean at home. While the bundle above is a particularly notable deal on a series of products that you’ll actually use, there are larger bundles and speciality cleaners you might want to take a look at right here as well while they are marked down from $7.50 Prime shipped

Check out LEGO’s new 1,450-piece Creator Expert retro Camaro Z28 that just launched, then dive into this deal on Pyle’s all-inclusive backup camera kit. Now marked down 45% for a new Amazon all-time low, it comes with everything you need to get going, including the camera itself, the wiring, and a 7-inch LCD mirror monitor, to upgrade your car in one fell swoop without spending a fortune. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set and historical pricing data in our previous deal coverage

Chemical Guys Clean & Shine Car Wash Starter Kit features:

  • A GREAT KIT TO GET STARTED – It’s time to get outside and wash your car. Make it look like new again. The easiest way to do that is to wash your car, clean the wheels and tires, and  clean away dirt and dust from your interior and dash. This 7 piece kit will help you do that.
  • CLEAN THOSE WHEELS & TIRES – Diablo Wheel Cleaner is ready to use and is safe for all wheels. It easily lifts brake dust, dirt and grime to make your wheels look great again. Scrub it into your tires and your ride will look like it did when it rolled off the manufacturer’s assembly line.
  • SPLISH SPLASH, GIVE YOUR CAR A BATH – Citrus Wash & Gloss is a concentrated car wash soap that not only makes your car squeaky clean, but contains gloss enhancers to make your paint pop. It’s hyper concentrated, so one 16 oz. bottle can give you 8-16 washes, depending on your wash method and cleaning needs.

