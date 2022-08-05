Bundle LEGO’s new Mandalorian and X-Wing Pilot helmets at low of $100 (Save $40)

The LEGO Group launched its latest series of buildable Star Wars helmets earlier in the spring, only to have the prices increase at the start of the month. Zavvi is now offering a chance to save on a pair of the more eye-catching models for those who haven’t added them to their collections. Right now, both of the Mandalorian and Luke’s X-Wing Pilot helmets can be bundled together at $99.99 shipped once each are added to your cart. This is down from the $70 price tag on both models, amounting to $40 in savings while matching the all-time low set once before back in May. We haven’t seen any price cuts since, with today’s offer delivering a rare chance to bring these authentic replicas to your Star Wars displays. Back in March we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the lineup, but we’ll take a deeper dive down below.

While we walked away quite impressed with both of the discounted helmets today, the real star of the show is the new Red Five X-Wing Pilot Helmet. Stacking up to 675 pieces, this set assembles Luke Skywalker’s iconic helmet complete with a transparent orange visor and more. Not to be outdone though, the new Mandalorian helmet is also a pleaser with 584 bricks. This one has some chrome silver accenting to make it an even more eye-catching build and the same display stand with printed plaque to complete the build.

Much like the lead deal, any discounts going forward that do land on the latest LEGO kits are going to be a bit more notable following the price hikes that hit at the start of August. We’ve detailed what to expect from the higher-than-usual costs on new and even older sets, but thankfully retailers like Zavvi are still delivering offers that drop sets down past their original MSRPs.

LEGO Luke’s X-Wing Pilot Helmet features:

This buildable model of Luke’s iconic pilot headgear is the first-ever hero helmet or open helmet in the LEGO Star Wars Helmet Collection. Channel your inner Jedi to recreate authentic details, including a brick-built microphone and interior padding, plus translucent red visor elements. Add the integrated stand with a nameplate to complete a striking LEGO Star Wars display piece.

