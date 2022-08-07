Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 7 Fast Charger sees rare discount to new Amazon low at $51

Amazon is now offering the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger for $50.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to $9 in savings and is only the second notable offer at Amazon to date. Since launching earlier in the year, this is the first discount since back in March and delivers a new all-time low. Designed to support the most recent Apple Watch Series 7 and its faster charging speeds, this nightstand companion sports a premium design that has a fold up charging puck for refueling in Nightstand Mode or just laying your wearable down flat. It’ll also work with older Apple Watch models, you just won’t get the faster charging speeds. There’s no wall adapter in the box, but the charger itself uses a 1.2-meter USB-C cable that rounds out the package. Head below for more.

If you can live without all of built-in dock features found above, Apple’s official magnetic charging cable is a more affordable option. It’ll still juice up your Apple Watch Series 7 at the highest speeds, and clocks in at $27 on Amazon. It isn’t going to be quite as premium of a solution for the desk or nightstand, but will charge just as fast.

Then go check out all of the discounts in Belkin’s annual back to school sale. Discounting a selection of smartphone accessories as well as Wi-Fi 6 routers and so much more, there’s 15% off a massive selection of gear to get you or the kids ready for the upcoming semester. Most notably, there’s a rare discount on the new 3-in-1 MagSafe charging pad at $127, amongst every else.

Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger features:

Close all your rings and upgrade how you power your Apple Watch with our BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Charger. Leveraging the new charging module, you can charge your Apple Watch Series 7 up to 33% faster. Pick the view for you, it displays and charges your Apple Watch while lying flat or in Nightstand mode.

