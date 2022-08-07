SoundPEATS T3 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds reach new low of $32, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official SoundPEATS Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its wireless earbuds starting from $18.99. Leading the way is the SoundPEATS T3 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds for $31.99 shipped. Normally going for $40, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen while also being only the second price drop. These simple earbuds feature active noise cancellation with a transparency mode that allows you to hear your surroundings while still enjoying your music. There is even AI built into the earbuds to filter out environmental background noise while you’re on a call so you can be heard clearly. Bluetooth 5.2 is utilized here with the earbuds getting up to 5.5 hours of battery life which can then be recharged two additional times with the included charging case. Head below for more SoundPEATS deals.

SoundPEATS T3 Wireless ANC Earbuds features:

A simple tap on the SoundPEATS T3 earbuds to create your moment of calm. Enjoy peace whenever you need it most or experience the true quality of your favorite albums without interruption. The feedforward noise-canceling mics create reversed sound waves to cancel unwanted noise by up to 24dB and stay at 15dB in 40-700Hz.

Equipped with the latest BES2500 chip and Bluetooth 5.2 to support both active noise canceling and ENC at low consumption with averagely under 5mA to realize an optimal combination of compact design and long-lasting. The T3 earbuds work around 5.5 hours per charge and get another 2 recharges from the case.

