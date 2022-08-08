eufy’s latest Smart Scale P2 Pro syncs 16 health metrics to Apple Health at low of $60

The official EufyHome Amazon storefront is offering its Smart Scale P2 Pro in white for $59.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $80, this 25% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this colorway while matching the all-time low we’ve tracked for this scale overall. Launching earlier this year, Anker’s latest entry into the smart scale market delivers its most capable scale to add to your workout kit. Alongside the usual weight and body fat tracking, you will have access to 16 different measurements for having improved feedback on workouts with some notable stats including bioelectrical impedance analysis, heart rate, and more. All of these measurements go into a virtual avatar and can be synced with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the Govee Body Fat Smart Scale for $14 after clipping the on-page coupon. This smart scale from Govee will monitor 13 health metrics including weight, BMI, bone mass, and more, and will sync this data with other apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Otherwise, the Govee Home app will have a centralized view of all the data collected that will also allow you to set goals and track progress over time. Powered by three AAA batteries, which are included, the Govee Smart Scale is the perfect way to monitor your health while tracking goal progress.

If you’ve been looking for a fitness tracker to monitor your exercising, you may be interested in the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch which is seeing one of the first price cuts to date at $229. Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Skagen lineup provides improved battery life to complement its more responsive performance.

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro features:

FULL BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS: Track your daily progress and monitor 16 detailed measurements of your body including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and even your standing heart rate.

3D VIRTUAL MODEL: Watch your body’s progress throughout your fitness journey with a virtual, U-Body 3D model, featuring you. Your avatar will match the proportions and measurements of your biceps, chest, waist, hips and thighs that you input, and give you a detailed visual of your changes.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Add unlimited users to the app and track everyone’s personal fitness journey. With Baby mode or Pet mode, you can monitor the healthy, everyday growth of your baby or pet.

