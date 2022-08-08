Skagen’s Gen 6 Smartwatch with Wear OS and always-on screen hits $229 (Reg. $295)

Amazon is now offering the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $229 shipped in several styles. Marking one of the first overall price cuts to date, this is down from the usual $295 price tag in order to deliver the second-best discount to date. This is the lowest since Prime Day, which was the only time it has gone for less. Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Skagen lineup provides improved battery life to complement its more responsive performance. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.28-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of things, the previous-generation Fossil Gen 5E sells for $170 and will refresh your fitness-tracking timepiece for less. It may not run the latest chipset or software, but provides a lower-end price point for getting in on the smart wearable game. There’s a similar 1.2-inch display, but no always-on feature like the lead deal.

Though the real front runner in wearables has to be Apple Watch Series 7, and you can still save on an assortment of styles right now. Delivering prices as low as $280, there are a wide range of 41 and 45mm models marked down alongside cellular configurations at up to $140 off and more.

Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100+ chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!