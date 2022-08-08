Kingston’s latest DataTraveler USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB Flash Drive hits new low at $130 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the new Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-A 1TB Flash Drive for $129.67 shipped. Regularly $180, this one just launched last month and is now seeing its first sizable price drop at $50 off the going rate. You’ll also find the USB-C variant marked down to the same price right now. While the USB-C variant is rated for faster transfer speeds at up to 2,000MB/s, Kingston also unleashed a USB-A edition of its DataTraveler Max with USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear support for folks that require the larger USB-A connectivity. Alongside the new colorway, you’ll also find the unique ridged design and a sliding cap. More details below.

Drop down to the lower capacities to save even more. The new USB-A model starts at $58 and you can still land the 256GB USB-C variant within a few bucks of the its Amazon all-time low at $45 shipped. The specs and feature set are identical as those mentioned above, just with the more modest storage capacities here.

Alongside this Amazon all-time low on Kingston’s basic metal 32GB USB-C flash drive for just $8 Prime shipped, be sure to check out the ongoing offer on Crucial’s X6 portable SSD. The 4TB model is now $126 off via Amazon, making for an affordable way to land a significant amount of solid-state storage for your Mac, PC, or gaming console setup. All of the details you need are right here.

Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A features:

Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A Flash Drive

Deliver record-breaking speeds with 1000 MB/s read & 900 MB/s write

Connector protection with sliding cap design & ridged casing

Ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more

