Crucial’s X6 portable SSD delivers 4TB of storage at up to $126 off today, now $324 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X6 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $323.99 shipped. Regularly $450 directly from Crucial and now matched at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $126 in savings, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief one-day offer, and the best we can find. while it might not be as fast, it is also well under the price of the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD that sells for $460, for comparison’s sake. The X6 clocks in at a respectable 800MB/s with USB-C connectivity and a form-factor that fits “between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys.” It works with PC, Mac, Android, and iPad Pro (gaming consoles will require a USB-A adapter in some cases). Again, it’s not the fastest option out there, but it is an affordable way to land 4TB of reliable SSD storage. More details below.

If you don’t need that much space, consider scooping up the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for $129 instead. This one delivers 1,050MB/s transfers with a more modern spec sheet at a lower price point if you can make do with the 1TB capacity.

Check out our hands-on review of SanDisk’s latest 2TB Extreme PRO portable model, then dive into this ongoing price drop on Lexar’s 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 portable gaming SSD with RGB lights. This is an even faster option than all but the pro model mentioned above with the added lighting bonus and the new Amazon all-time low pricing. Get a closer look right here.

Crucial X6 4TB SSD features:

HUGE CAPACITY: Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare

FAST: Read speeds up to 800MB/s – that’s 5.6x faster than most hard drives

TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys

BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)

