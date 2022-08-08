Logitech’s G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset drops to $50

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 17% discount marks a return to the lowest price we’ve seen outside the 2022 Prime Day deal at $1.50 lower than today’s offer. This is also only the third time we’ve seen the headset go for this price. This is one of Logitech’s latest gaming headset entries and comes in three different colorways: black, blue, and white, all of which are at the $49.99 price point. Whether you’re gaming on your PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, you will have compatibility across many platforms with the 2.4GHz LIGHTSPEED USB receiver and Bluetooth connectivity options. Be sure to check out our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Another gaming headset option you could go with instead is the HyperX CloudX Xbox Gaming Headset for $30 after clipping the on-page coupon. This officially licensed Xbox gaming headset features a 3.5mm connector with in-line volume and mic mute controls so you don’t have to head to settings every time you need to slightly adjust the volume. The microphone here can also be detached when not in use if you want to ensure you’re not being picked up. While this is designed for Xbox, you can really use this headset on any platform that supports a headphone/mic combo 3.5mm connector.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub to find the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the headsets above. If you’re looking to expand your desktop or PlayStation 5 internal storage, you may want to pick up the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD for its Amazon all-time low price of $230. This model carries the brand’s low profile aluminum heat spreader technology with gaming-ready specs that “exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.”

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Total comfort: Breathable fabric earcups keep your ears cool during long play sessions, and the comfortable memory foam padding helps absorb sound waves to improve overall sound

Superior voice quality: Be heard loud and clear thanks to the built-in dual beamforming microphones that eliminate the need for a mic arm and reduce background noise

Long battery life: No need to stop the game to recharge thanks to G435’s 18 hours of battery life, allowing you to keep playing, talking to friends, and listening to music all day

Immersive sound: This cool and colorful headset delivers carefully balanced, high-fidelity audio with 40 mm drivers; compatibility with Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic for a true surround sound experience

