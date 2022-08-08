CORSAIR’s PRO heatsink LPX Gen4 SSD slides into your PS5 or PC from $77 (Matching low)

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped. This one launched earlier this year at $370 and has since come down in price selling in the $300 range back in April and now at around $240. Today’s deal brings it back down to the Amazon all-time low for the first time or the lowest we can find. We found its 7,100MB/s transfer ratings and modern specs to be a notable option for PC gamers and PlayStation 5 5 back when we went hands-on with it at a higher-price tag, further highlighting the value of today’s discounted rate. This model carries the brand’s low profile aluminum heat spreader technology with gaming-ready specs that “exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.” More details below alongside discounted pricing on the other capacities from $77.

More CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD deals:

Speaking of storage deals, this morning saw the first notable price drop go live on Kingston’s new DataTraveler USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB Flash Drive alongside the USB-C model and more. Just make sure you also scope out the new Amazon all-time low we are now tracking on Samsung’s latest 32GB PRO Endurance microSD at just $10 Prime shipped as well.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

