Nespresso’s capable Vertuo Next coffee and epsresso brewer bundle hits new low at $148.50

Amazon is offering the Nespresso Breville Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker with Aeroccino Milk Frother for $148.40 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $250 at Amazon and generally fetches $230 at Best Buy. Today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of a lower-quality brew from a traditional single-serve coffee maker, Nespresso is a great way to take your morning routine to the next level. The Vertuo Next is actually Nespresso’s more capable machine, which can brew anything from 5- to 18-ounces as well as both single and double espressos. Today’s deal also includes the Aeroccino milk frother so you can create cafe-quality brews at home. Keep reading for more.

Personally, my favorite Nespresso capsules are Caramel Cookie. You’ll get 30 pods here of the same flavor, so be sure you like the idea of this one before buying. But, once you’re ready, just $37.50 will give you a month’s worth of morning brew at one shot. I drink one of these every morning to start my day and it’s a smooth and flavorful blend that I enjoy week after week.

Don’t forget that you can also upgrade your afternoon routine with Instant Pot’s Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer is down to a 2022 low on Amazon of $37 shipped. It’s great for prepping smaller meals and is quite versatile to have in the kitchen. Then, swing by our home goods guide to have a look at all the other deals that we’ve found today.

Nespresso Breville Vertuo Next features:

The next big cup is here with Vertuo Next. Vertuo’s innovative brewing system recognizes each capsule and automatically adjusts its brewing parameters to consistently create its signature full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. With 28 blends available, from espressos to large cups, you’ll find each Vertuo coffee has a character of its own. With its Bluetooth connectivity, you will be able to update your machine to brew new unique coffees.

