Instant Pot’s Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer hits the Amazon 2022 low today at just $37 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 2-quart Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is nearly 28% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since holiday 2021, and the best we can find. Sometimes those large countertop cookers get in the way for folks that are just looking to make small side dishes and personal meals, and this is where instant Pot’s mini model comes in. It delivers a 4-in-1 setup that can air fry, broil roast, and reheat in one compact unit with a 2-quart capacity and a series of one-touch presets for quick weeknight meals and weekend side dishes (“one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more”). The dishwasher-safe fry basket and tray are a nice touch as well. More details below.

As of right now, there’s really only one other air fryer we can find from a trusted brand for the particularly low price found above. Chefman’s similar 2-quart TurboFry with a less modern design and manual controls is also shipping for $37 shipped, both offering up another affordable option and highlighting the value on the regular $50 model above.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch or two with a 6-quart multi-cooker that can also handle your air frying needs, dive into the deal we spotted on Ninja’s larger 14-in-1 pressure air fryer. This regularly $280 cooker is now at one of the best prices we have evert tracked with a promo code knocking it down to just $104 shipped at Kohl’s if you’re quick. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting for you right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for more .

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer features:

4-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, broil, roast and reheat.

EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!

FAST PREHEATING: Little to no preheating time, from frozen to golden in minutes! Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 120 to 400° F.

EASY CLEAN-UP: Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray.

