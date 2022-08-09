Amazon has this Elite Gourmet Rapid 7-Egg Cooker on sale for just $10.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Elite Gourmet Rapid Egg Cooker for just $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in over $25. This model sold for $17 for most of last year before settling out at $15 in 2022. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and one of the lowest prices we can find on any egg cooker from a reputable brand. Designed to make boiling and poaching an even quicker and easier process than the old fashioned way, you just throw up to seven of them in there and let it do its thing. This model can also make omelets with the tray you’ll find in the box, comes with a 2-year warranty, and includes a measuring cup. More details below.

When it comes to electric egg cookers like this, it really doesn’t get any more affordable than $10.50, as we mentioned above. We can only find one lesser known brand with an option for below the price featured here today. If you’re in the market for something like this, now’s as good a time as any to jump in.

Kitchen deals don’t stop there today though, we also spotted a notable offer on Chefman’s 3.6-qt. TurboFry Air Fryer as well as the Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill that has now dropped to one of its best prices yet. With grilling, air frying, and roasting action at the ready, this versatile cooker is ready to serve up meals all year round at up to $200 off right now. Then head over to our home goods guide where you’ll find discounts on cooking gear, lighting, coffee makers, and much more.

Elite Gourmet Rapid Egg Cooker features:

SEVEN EGG CAPACITY: Cook up to 7 eggs in soft, medium, or hard boiled firmness, while saving time and water. Eggs come out consistently perfect, shell is easy to peel, and clean up is super easy.

VERSATILITY: Whether pairing with avocado toast or preparing deviled eggs for a potluck, the Elite Cuisine Easy Egg Cooker is an all-in-one egg boiler, scrambler, omelet/veggie steamer, and more.

2-YEAR WARRANTY: Your 100% satisfaction is our top priority, we guarantee it. We are so sure you will love your egg cooker that we are offering a 2-year warranty right out of the box.

