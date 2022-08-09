Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill now up to $200 off starting from $144 shipped

Update: Amazon is now serving up a $36 on-page coupon on the Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer Combo to drop the price down to $143.99 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer Combo for $179.99 shipped. Regularly up to $350, this is the second-best total we have tracked in 2022 with as much as $170 or 49% in savings. The IG601 Foodi XL can “sear, sizzle, and crisp” centered around its indoor grill and griddle setup with a built-in 4-quart air fryer in tow. Great for grilling all year round, it can also handle side dishes for the rest of your summer cookouts, deliver a solid flat top griddle for easy breakfasts, and boasts seven built-in preset cooking functions: grill, bbq griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. It can also reach temperatures of up to 500-degrees. Head below for more details. 

Right now, even the AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 with less functionality is going for nearly as much as today’s lead deal. For something in a similar category, check out the COSORI 8-quart variant. It delivers much of the same cooking modes and is currently selling for a notable $120 shipped on Amazon after the on-page coupon is clipped. This model also delivers some smartphone control you won’t get on the Ninja cookers above. 

Here’s more of this weekend’s highlight cooking deals and you’ll find everything else in our home goods guide:

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill features:

  • NINJA FOODI XL PRO GRIDDLE & GRILL: The XL Pro grill & griddle that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor Grill, Griddle, and Air Fryer.
  • NINJA’S MOST POWERFUL GRILL*: 500F independently powered grill grate creates direct, edge-to-edge high-heat searing for better char-grilled results**. (*Based on grill grate’s direct heating element **Versus FG500-series grills.)
  • 12” BBQ GRIDDLE: flat top bbq griddle cooks foods grills can’t and interlocks with the grate to harness its direct high heat. Precise temperature controls allow for fast, even cooking without hot or cold spots.

