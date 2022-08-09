EVGA’s premium RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra GPU falls to new low at $680 shipped

Amazon is offering the EVGA RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra 8GB Graphics Card for $679.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $750 over the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed for mid-range setups, the RTX 3070 Ti is perfect for playing your favorite titles at 1440p 60+ FPS on ultra settings. It features 8GB of GDDR6X memory and you’ll also find that it has NVENC onboard to let you game and stream at the same time. Plus, there’s HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a for 4K144 support in all titles, including those with ray tracing enabled. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Instead of the RTX 3070 Ti on sale above, you could instead pick up the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop that’s available at Amazon for $500. Sure, it won’t game at 1440p ultra graphics, but the Ryzen 5 5600G is still pretty spectacular for a non-GPU gaming PC setup. The Pavilion desktop is a complete computer for $180 below what just a GPU will cost above, and it even gives you the room to upgrade in the future. Check out our hands-on review of the 5600G to find out why we recommend going with this processor for starter gaming PCs.

However, if you need a full-on gaming desktop that features more power than the 5600G has to offer, consider picking up the iBUYPOWER gaming PC that’s on sale for $1,100 right now. It packs a GTX 1660 Super graphics card and 11th Generation i7 processor for an all-in-one solution that’s a great starting place for a bit of a higher-end experience than what the HP system we recommend above can deliver.

EVGA RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra GPU features:

Introducing the EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Series Graphics Cards — cards built for and designed for gamers. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, superfast G6X memory for an amazing gaming experience, and features double the I/O data rate compared to the GeForce RTX 3070. LHR.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!