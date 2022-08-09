iBUYPOWER’s 11th Gen. i7 and GTX 1660 Super desktop falls to new low at $1,100 ($250 off)

Amazon is offering the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming Desktop i7/16GB/480GB/1TB/GTX 1660 Super for $1,099.99 shipped. Down from $1,350, this $250 discount saves 19% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While this system doesn’t use the latest-and-greatest all around, it’s still an impressive system for the price. With an 11th Generation i7-11700F processor and the GTX 1660 Super graphics card, there’s more than enough power here to play your favorite titles at 1080p with ease. You might not be able to push ultra graphics, but at medium to high settings most titles will be more than playable, with some even reaching over 100 FPS. Plus, you’ll be able to upgrade the system in the future should you eventually need more power than what it ships with. Keep reading for more.

Leverage just a fraction of your savings to pick up this 1TB NVMe SSD to have more fast storage in your system. It features speeds of up to 3.2GB/s and blows traditional SATA SSDs out of the water for read and write performance. On top of that, it’s just $75 on Amazon, which makes it a great way to upgrade your PC right when it arrives.

Of course, you could instead opt for Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac that’s seeing its first discount in months at $149 off the 8-core models. Sure, it’s not a full-on gaming PC with upgradable parts, but this iMac packs a built-in 4.5K display, leverages Apple’s M1 chip, and is an all-in-one solution for your desk.

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop features:

Introducing the SlateMR 1000W11, configured for any task whether it be playing games, creating digital content, or casually browsing. Working intimately with brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, and more, we’re able to offer you a system with the highest level of performance at a great value. Featuring quick processing by Intel 11700F CPU combined with the GTX 1660 TI, this rig has been tested to meet the system requirements for all the latest games and productivity programs.

