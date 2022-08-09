MSI’s Vigor GK30 Mechanical Feel Gaming Keyboard reaches new all-time low at $40

Amazon is offering the MSI Vigor GK30 Mechanical Feel Gaming Keyboard for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this keyboard while also being one of the first price drops. The keyboard itself isn’t mechanical, but instead uses “special membrane switches for excellent mechanical feel” so you get a better experience than a traditional membrane keyboard. There are six zones of RGB backlighting with eight effects to choose from and MSI Mystic Light support. One benefit of a mechanical feel keyboard is the water resistance you get that can protect your gear from accidents or while cleaning. Multimedia control is present here as well so you can control your music without minimizing your game. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $15. Similar to the keyboard above, the EVGA Z12 uses a membrane-style keyboard with IP32 spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the SteelSeries one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’ve been waiting for graphics card prices to be more reasonably priced, now is the time to upgrade with the EVGA RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra GPU hitting its all-time low of $680. It features 8GB of GDDR6X memory and you’ll also find that it has NVENC onboard to let you game and stream at the same time.

MSI Vigor GK30 Mechanical Feel Gaming Keyboard features:

Keyboard provides 6-region RGB illumination with 8 amazing light effects and supports MSI Mystic Light

Keyboard is equipped with special membrane switches for excellent mechanical feel

Mechanical-like plunger switches containing 3-part construction give users ideal typing experience with over 12 million life span.

Convenient lighting hotkeys allow you to change speed, direction, or mode with ease. Access to volume control or play /pause any tune effortlessly.

