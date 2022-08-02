Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip with extension hits $122.50 Amazon low (Save $127)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip with 3-foot Extension for $122.39 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at over 50% off while delivering an all-around rare chance to save on the recent release in the first place. We recently saw the lightstrip itself go for $153, for comparison. As one of the latest additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Plus you’re getting an extra 3 feet thanks to the included extension. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

While it won’t be as notable of a value, the standard Philips Hue Lightstrip V2 is another way to upgrade your setup. Now on sale for $67.30 after clipping the on-page coupon, this one more regularly fetches $100 and is down to one of the best prices of the year. You’re looking at all of the same smart control features as the lead deal, just with 6 feet of RGB lighting that can only display a single color or hue at once. It pairs over Bluetooth or Zigbee much the same and is a more affordable solution for adding some flair into your smart home.

Pairing perfectly with the lead deal, we’re also still tracking a discount on the Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box that went up for grabs last week. Now down to one of the best prices of the year, this accessory improves the experience of your home theater and Philips Hue setup by merging the two into a reactive light show for more immersive movie watching and gaming. It now sits at $204 from the usual $250 price tag and joins the rest of the gear in our smart home guide.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

