Save 40% on Logitech’s League of Legends G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse at new low of $78

Amazon is offering the League of Legends Edition Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse for $78.17 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $12. Fans of this MOBA will love the muted blue color with golden accents with Logitech technology backing this experience. It comes equipped with the HERO 25K sensor capable of tracking your flicks at speeds up to 400 IPS. The ambidextrous design means anyone can comfortably use this mouse with the onboard memory remembering the key bindings you set up for the 4-8 programmable buttons. The G PRO Wireless also uses Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED technology to achieve “super-fast 1ms report rates” with a total of 60 hours of battery life without the RGB element enabled. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash but retain wireless functionality, check out the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse at $38.00. The HERO sensor in this mouse has a resolution of up to 12,000 DPI and it uses the same LIGHTSPEED wireless connection the G PRO has. Unlike the G PRO, however, the G305 uses a single AA battery and can last up to 250 hours before needing to be replaced. The G305 weighs 99 grams, which is 19 grams more than the featured mouse, but it can be worth it if you’re not a competitive gamer and are on a budget.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like this mouse. Looking for a new gaming headset? You can grab the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset for the low price of $50. Whether you’re gaming on your PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, you will have compatibility across many platforms with the 2.4GHz LIGHTSPEED USB receiver and Bluetooth connectivity options.

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse LoL Edition features:

The Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed to inspire League of Legends players. Built to the exacting standards of some of the world’s top esports professionals, this computer gaming mouse features the latest and most advanced technologies available. Featuring LIGHTSPEED technology, PRO Wireless overcomes the limitations of latency, connectivity and power to provide rock solid and super-fast 1 mms report rate connection.

