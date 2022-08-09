TP-Link Tapo 2K pan and tilt home security camera falls to new lows from $27.50 each

Amazon is offering the latest TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan/Tilt Camera C210 for $27.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Also available in a 2-pack for $54.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this camera launched at $35 each and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. You can place these cameras anywhere in a room and see everything thanks to the fact that it has a 360-degree horizontal and 114-degree vertical pan and tilt function. Plus, with 2K video you can easily see what’s going on. The cameras also work with both Alexa and Assistant and there’s up 30-feet of night vision available too, making them even more versatile. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

When it comes to indoor home security cameras, it’s hard to beat today’s lead deal. Even the iconic Wyze Cam v3 comes in at $36 right now. So, if you’re in the market for a low-cost camera, then today’s lead deal is one of the best options on the market. However, with your $7 in savings, you should pick up a 16GB microSD card to keep your local recordings stored on.

Don’t forget that the Wyze Cam Pan v2 is on sale for a new low price of $40. That’s a 20% discount from its normal going rate and it also has a motorized control similar to today’s lead deal. However, you’ll find color night vision and both Alexa and Assistant integration available here.

TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan/Tilt Camera features:

Capture every detail inside your home with crystal-clear 2K high definition video with this indoor security camera. Easily see what your baby is holding or what your pet is playing with. This Pan/Tilt IP camera see everything across an entire room or walkway with the 360° horizontal and 114° vertical range pan/tilt field of view. Save footage continuously on up to a 256 GB microSD card (not included) or subscribe to Tapo Care for cloud storage which saves 30-day video history and provides additional benefits such as motion tracking, baby crying detection and more.

