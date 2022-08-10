Amazfit’s Bip U Pro smartwatch with built-in GPS lasts nine days per charge at $50 (29% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch for $49.99 shipped in all colors. Down from a list price of $70, today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. With both Alexa and GPS built-in, you’ll be able to use this smartwatch to track your runs, bike rides, or workouts. Plus, voice control is also available through Alexa which lets you check the weather, control smart home devices, and more. There are over 60 sports modes built-in as well which let you track various exercises with a few clicks. On top of all that, the battery will last for up to nine days per charge, meaning you can go all week without having to plug in. Keep reading for more.

If you’re wanting to have a band to fit any scenario you come across, this 9-piece kit is a must-have with today’s savings. You can pick it up on Amazon for less than $16, which is a great deal. That makes each band under $2 and is a fantastic value. With nine individual colors included, there’s bound to be one to match your daily outfits.

Don’t forget that we’re seeing some notable Android smartphone discounts that would pair perfect with today’s lead deal. For starters, the OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip is on sale from $799, which delivers up to $111 in savings. Plus, the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 foldable smartphones are on sale $450 off or more at Xfinity Mobile, so be sure to check that out as well.

Amazfit Bip U Pro features:

Amazfit Bip U Pro only weigh about 31 grams. An ultra-light design you can barely feel when striving for peak performance.

When fully-charged, you can relax and enjoy more than a full week of travel or work without worrying about chargers.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro fitness smartwatch precise optical monitoring allows you to accurately track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress levels, breathing, quality of sleep, and sleeping patterns.

