Samsung’s robotic Jetbot mop nears all-time low at $199 shipped (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Jetbot Robotic Mop for $199 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention and comes within $3 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. You might be familiar with robot vacuums, and maybe even robot vacuum/mop combos, but have you seen standalone robot mops? That’s exactly what the Jetbot is and it’ll easily clean your floors with two spinning pads that allow the unit to both turn and move around your space. There’s also a smart sensor system in tow that lets it precisely clean corners while avoiding walls, carpet, or furniture. The Jetbot can clean for up to 50 minutes at a time, while also being usable in a handheld mode to clean shower walls and more. Keep reading for additional information.

If you’re more concerned with clean carpets, perhaps your cash would be put to better use on eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. With a $140 price, going this route will allow you to keep $59 in your pocket. Just keep in mind that it won’t be able to mop your floors or walls, and will be relegated to only vacuuming the carpet and hard floors.

With Amazon recently purchasing iRobot Roomba, you might be wondering what the best robotic vacuums around are right now. You’ll find that we round up the best options in a wide variety of categories and price ranges, so be sure to swing by our post and find out what our top picks are.

Samsung Jetbot Robotic Floor/Wall Cleaner features:

Designed to make your life easier, the Samsung Jetbot Mop automatically negatives your home, avoiding obstacles as wet spinning pads remove dust and grime

Two spinning pads allow the unit to move, turn, and clean simultaneously for maximum results

Double water tanks keep the pads thoroughly moisturized, allowing for up to 50 minutes run time without any refill needed

