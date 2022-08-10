Save on Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit gear with Thread: Lightstrip hits $40 and smart bulb $15

Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Essentials HomeKit Color Lightstrip with Thread for $39.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $50, today’s offer is the second-best price of the year at 20% off. We last saw it go on sale during Prime Day for $5 less, which is the 2022 low. Equipped with both Bluetooth Thread and Wi-Fi, this Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip will pair with your Siri and HomeKit setup right out of the box. The 80-inch strip sports full color illumination for adding a bit of flare behind a TV or monitor, onto a shelf for some extra ambiance, or really anywhere else that could use a pop of color. We took a hands-on look at what to expect in a review last year, as well. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is carrying over the Nanoleaf discounts to its Essentials A19 Smart Bulb. Marked down to $14.99, this one typically fetches $20 and is now matching the all-time low. Equipped with the very same Thread and Wi-Fi support found on the lead deal, this A19 bulb can be placed into your typical lamp or in-ceiling receptical with full support for HomeKit and Siri. It packs the same multicolor output, too.

This morning also saw some price cuts go live on Govee’s triangle and hexagon Glide smart light panels if you’re in the market for some more interesting smart home upgrades. These make lack HomeKit and Thread support, but make up for it with modular designs that can add some geometric patterns to your wall from $140.

Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit Color Lightstrip features:

Fully immerse yourself in the world of colors with over 16M colors in their most vibrant tones. Dynamic color-changing Scenes with customizable motions like Fade, Highlight, and Random. Transition colors slowly for an ambience that sets the perfect mood, or turn up the speed to get the party started. Screen Mirror feature syncs your screen with the lights that burst with the colors of your favorite movies and video games. Simple set up with the Nanoleaf Desktop App.

