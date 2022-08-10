Nulaxy’s metal standing desk converter MacBook holder drops to $48 for limited time

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $62+ $48

Nulaxy Direct (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its MacBook Sit to Stand Convertor for $47.99 shipped. This is Lightning deal so it will only be live for another 10 hours or until stocks runs out. Regularly in the $63 range, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked in the last year, and the best we can find. Unlike your average MacBook or laptop stand, this one features a sort of telescopic arm that can covert the holder from a sitting position on your tabletop to a full-on standing desk-style solution (up to 21-inches high). Compatible with machines from 10 to 17 inches, it is made of aluminum with rubber padding throughout to protect against scratches while also delivering tilt action for the ideal viewing/typing angle. Head below for more details. 

If the standing action above isn’t of interest, take a look at Nulaxy’s standard aluminum MacBook and laptop stand. This model comes in with a $25 Prime shipped list price on Amazon, similar compatibility, and a clean look. You’re limited in terms of lift off your desktop here, but it does deliver a particularly popular MacBook stand for less. 

We are also tracking a notable 38% price drop on Pad & Quill’s handmade linen 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro case. This model launched late last year and is now at one of the better prices we have tracked with all of the details you need waiting right here. Just make sure to also check out this ongoing price drop on Apple’s just-released Starlight M2 MacBook Air as well as everything else in our dedicated hub as well. 

Nulaxy MacBook Sit to Stand Convertor features:

  • Broad Compatibility: We create affordable laptop stand designed with creativity and quality to help you create a unique and comfortable workspace! It fits all laptop size from 10 to 17 inches, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook and more.
  • Sit to Stand Laptop Holder Convertor: The Nulaxy laptop stand can raise your laptop screen height flexibly from 1.18″ to 21″, which ensures you a comfortable position no matter sitting down or standing up, bringing the laptop screen up to eye-level, improves your body posture and helps to relieve neck, back pain and eye strain. 

