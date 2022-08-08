Pad & Quill’s handmade linen 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro case drops 38% to $80 today

Pad & Quill is now offering its 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro Cartella Slim Case for $79.95 shipped. Now marked down from $130 to $100, apply code PQ20 at checkout to knock your total down to $80. This is a solid $50 off or more than 38% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is also well below the 15% price drop we saw when they launched back in October of last year. Handmade with “traditional bookbindery techniques” in St. Paul, Minnesota, they feature an “archival-quality” Buckram linen cover with a book-style design, a wrapped spine, and a “Moleskine-inspired extra-strong elastic band closure.” Leaving all ports, vents, and fans accessible, it also allows for full opening of the 2021 M1 MacBook Pro and ships with a 30-day money back guarantee. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If the book-style, handmade fabric design isn’t getting you excited, there are more affordable options out there that will arguably deliver even better protection. Something like this UAG 16-inch MacBook case comes in at $60 shipped with a few different color options and a hinged one-piece design with “easy snap-on installation.”

If you’re looking to move over to an M2 machine entirely, dive into the ongoing deals on Apple’s just-released Starlight M2 MacBook Air with MagSafe. Then head over to our Apple deal hub for price drops on iPad Air 4 as well as Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases, and the first deal on Apple Pencil 2 in months.

MacBook Cartella Slim features:

Just over the river from us here in Minneapolis is our bookbindery. They have been manufacturing books for many decades and are passionate about their craft. These artisans are using the very best book cloth in the world. An American-made linen buckram that is as durable as it is beautiful to hold. The M1 MacBook Pro 16 fits in our cases perfectly and is secured by our legendary 3M clean release technology. What’s beautiful is the case holds the laptop secure, but on the off chance you want to remove it, the clean release easily allows you to remove and reposition at any time.

