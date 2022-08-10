New all-time low just hit PNY’s 256GB A2 PRO Elite Class 10 microSD Card at $17 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the PNY 256GB PRO Elite Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $16.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 these days, this is nearly 45% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While this 100MB/s option might not be as fast, a 120MB/s 256GB Samsung EVO, for example, will run you $28 at Amazon for comparison’s sake. A notable option for drones, cameras, Android phones, Nintendo Switch, and more, today’s affordable PNY model delivers Class 10 V30 4K video support as well as A2 app loading performance despite its slightly slower file transfer rating. More details below. 

There really aren’t a ton of A2 memory cards with a 256GB capacity for less than today’s lead deal, even the 128GB variant of the model above is at $17 right now. But you could scoop up this 64GB Lexar option with similar specs otherwise at $11 Prime shipped right now. 

You’ll also want Samsung’s latest 32GB PRO Endurance microSD at $10 on your radar for always-on camera applications while it’s at the Amazon all-time low. Not to mention Samsung’s PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC that has now returned to its best price ever for folks looking for a high performance solution and a capacity that will go even further. 

PNY 256GB PRO Elite Class 10 microSDXC features:

  • Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s for fast and smooth burst mode HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography
  • A2 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A2 provides minimally 4000 IOPS (Read) and 2000 IOPS (Write)
  • Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

