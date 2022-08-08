New Amazon low hits Samsung’s latest 32GB PRO Endurance microSD at $10 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s latest 32GB PRO Endurance microSDXC Memory Card for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched back in May at $14 and is now seeing its second notable price drop for a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked. As you might know from our hands-on review, the latest PRO Endurance lineup is specifically designed for your action cameras, home security systems, and more with a focus on reliability and durability over speed. Built to handle extreme temperatures and conditions, they can last for up to 140,000 hours of footage, according to Samsung. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Check out the Lexar models for a more affordable option. They are built for more general use case scenarios and come in at even less like this 32GB model at $8 Prime shipped. It might not be better suited for always-on video monitoring like the model above, but it can be a solid option for handsets and more.

For some portable storage, dive into the first solid price drop on Kingston’s latest DataTraveler USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB Flash Drive we spotted this morning. But if you’re looking for a sizable amount of backup space and the like, this ongoing price drop on Seagate’s 4TB portable drive down at $85 delivers some serious bang for your buck on a TB by TB basis. Get more details on the pricing breakdown in our recent deal coverage right here.

Samsung’s latest PRO Endurance microSDXC features:

EXTREME ENDURANCE FOR MONITORING DEVICES: Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on

BUILT TO LAST UP TO 140K HOURS OF RECORDING: With capacities up to 256GB, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years); Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years, you can rest assured that your data endures

RECORD & PLAY IN FHD/4K: The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!