Samsung’s PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC drops back to all-time low at $70 (Reg. up to $110)

Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $110 at Amazon, it has sold for closer to $80 at Amazon this year where it has never dropped below $70. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find alongside Amazon’s listing that also includes the USB card reader adapter at $79.99 shipped, which is matching the all-time low there. As you might know from our hands-on review of the latest speed-focused Samsung memory cards, this PRO model clocks in with U3, class 10-rated speeds at up to 160MB/s making it ideal for drone and camera rigs, Android smartphones, Nintendo Switch, and more. You’ll also find Samsung’s six-proof protection against X-rays, magnets, extreme temperatures, water, and drops joined by the included 10-year warranty. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below.

If you don’t need the top-end 512GB model, drop down to the 128GB option with the same specs and a much lower price point at $22 Prime shipped.

Just remember, if you’re looking for something to stick into an always-on camera solution, like your home security system, check out this deal we have Samsung’s latest 32GB PRO Endurance microSD at $10, or 30% off.

You might also want to have a look at the deal we spotted Samsung’s latest 1TB USB-C Gen 2 T7 Shield Portable SSD earlier today as well. It is now back down to the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon and is one of the latest releases in the portable SSD space from a major brand.

Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

YOUR NEW GO-TO CARD: Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro.

TAKE YOUR BURST SHOT: Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

ADD SPACE, KEEP IT ALL: Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!