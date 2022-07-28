JBL’s 2.1-Channel Soundbar with wireless subwoofer reaches 2022 low price of $195

Over the next month, Woot is offering the JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $194.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $300, this 35% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. This same soundbar currently goes for $350 from JBL directly and $258.50 from Amazon. With a total system power of 300W, the JBL Bar 2.1 system puts you in control with the built-in Dolby Digital giving you an”authentic cinematic experience in your home.” The wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer will add that punchy bass that enhances any movie-watching experience as well. A single HDMI port is present here with ARC support alongside Bluetooth wireless connectivity for playing music from your mobile device. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to have improved sound over your TV’s built-in speakers, then you may be interested in the VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar for $78. You do lose out on the wireless subwoofer here but bundles that have those usually run north of $100. This soundbar provides a 2.0-channel setup with two full-range speakers to provide “rich, clear sound” and DTS Virtual:X technology can make these speakers sound like multiple around you with this virtual surround sound. Bluetooth streaming support is built in here as well so you can jam out to your favorite songs while working around the house.

For a limited time, Woot is also offering the JBL Bar 5.1-Channel Soundbar System for $480 which is one of the lowest price options out there right now. Similar to the JBL option above, this system comes with two detachable wireless surround speakers to create a true surround sound experience. There are also three HDMI inputs with a single HDMI output to your TV with ARC support so you can connect everything through the bar.

JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

Designed with a slimmer profile, the full-featured, easy-to-use JBL bar 2.1 features Dolby digital, JBL Surround sound, 300W system power and a wireless 6.5″ Subwoofer to provide balanced sound and deep bass for your movies, music and even video games. Full featured in every sense of the word, it has an HDMI input as well as aux and USB wired connections that enable you to round out your home entertainment options even more. It is also Bluetooth enabled for convenient wireless connections. Further enhanced with JBL soundshift which allows you to instantly switch between sound from your TV and sound from your mobile phone or tablet. You can Moreover control the sound bar with your existing TV remote control, The JBL bar 2.1 clearly raises the bar for sound bars.

