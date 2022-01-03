Samsung unveils 2022 TVs with mini-LED panels, AirPlay 2, 144Hz refresh rates, NFT support, more

Samsung is kicking off CES 2022 week today with the launch of its latest TV lineup. Headlined by refreshed versions of its popular mini-LED Neo QLED TVs, 2022 will also see Samsung unveil new micro-LED models alongside the rollout of a refreshed Gaming Hub, NFT support, and more. Head below for the full rundown.

Samsung showcases new Neo QLED 2022 TVs

While not too drastic of an upgrade over past editions, the lineup of the flagship Samsung Neo QLED TVs for 2022 is still based around mini-LED panels with local dimming and either 4K or 8K resolutions. Though this time around there are some adjustments.

The most notable of these is a new feature called Shape Adaptive Light Control, which Samsung notes will help reduce stray illumination by analyzing what’s shown on the screen and adjusting the lighting to match. That pairs with some additional processing found in the Object Depth Enhancer feature to help distinguish objects from their backgrounds. This will all hopefully add up to a better-looking picture for the home theater, though we will see how that actually works in practice.

Another area that’s seeing a notable upgrade is refresh rate, with the new 2022 Samsung Neo QLED TVs supporting 144Hz out of the box. That’s a step up from last year’s models and the companion 120Hz refresh rates, which is made possible by all of the HDMI ports stepping up to the 2.1 standard. All of the other smart features are expected to make a return from previous years including AirPlay 2, Alexa and Assistant support, and more.

Complementing its bread-and-butter Neo QLED TVs, Samsung is also refreshing some microLED solutions for 2022. While still out of reach for most home theater owners, Samsung is updating its lineup of The Wall with a new 89-inch size. There’s no pricing information available as of the time of writing, though you can certainly expect to pay a pretty penny for what will likely be the best OLED on the market.

On the more novel side of Samsung’s lineup, 2022 will also see refreshed versions of its popular The Frame models released. The unique TVs, which double as digital art frames, will now arrive with a new anti-glare and low-reflective panel that Samsung deems Matte Display. There is also now an 85-inch version to pair with all of the other sizes starting at 32 inches.

Samsung doubles down on new software features

Alongside the actual hardware of the new releases, Samsung is doubling down on the software of its latest TVs, too. Most notably, there’s a redesigned Home Screen based on the company’s Tizen OS, which looks to centralize all of your content under a single roof. Alongside quick access to your favorite content, there’s also curated recommendations as well as access to the Ambient mode for showing art.

There’s also some new gaming focused features in the Gaming Hub. While this won’t be launching until later this year, cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce Now and Google Stadia will be able to play right from the TV thanks to third-party controller support.

Unfortunately, Samsung is also implementing the ability to buy NFTs from all of its new TVs, as well. Alongside being able to browse through all of the digital apps and other so-called “art,” you will be able to showcase the ones that you do own right on the big screen.

Get a closer look at all of the new unveils from Samsung in its press release.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!