SanDisk’s 2TB USB-C Gen 2 Extreme Portable SSD drops to $223 shipped for today only

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $222.99 shipped. Regularly up to $350 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this one more typically sells in the $240 range at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. While we have seen it go for less, it is among the best options on the market and a personal favorite of mine. There are models out there with similar or even better specs, but you can really feel the build quality on the Extreme lineup the second you take it out of the box so anytime it goes on sale it is notable if you ask me. Up to 1,050MB/s, USB-C connectivity with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear, and a solid IP55 water protective casing that can withstand drops up to 2 meters highlight the feature set. Hit up our hands-on review of the pro model and head below for more details.

If you’re not particularly partial to the robust build and the SanDisk brand name, dive into the all-time low pricing we are now tracking on PNY’s 2022 USB-C Gen 2×2 EliteX-PRO portable SSD lineup. With deals start from $66 and all models up to 2TB at the lowest prices we have tracked yet, these make for notable lower-cost alternatives to the option above .

Another notable solution we are seeing solid price drops on right now is Samsung’s latest 1TB USB-C Gen 2 T7 Shield. Now back down at the Amazon all-time low in the 1TB capacity, this one is easily my personal runner-up for the best out there with its rubberized shell, similar specs to the SanDisk Extreme, and your choice of three colorways. Get a closer look at the ongoing price drop here and even more details in our Tested with 9to5Toys review

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

