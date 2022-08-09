Samsung’s latest 1TB USB-C Gen 2 T7 Shield Portable SSD returns to Amazon low at $100

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. This one launched at $160 before dropping down to a regular price of $135. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time we have seen it at under $117. It launched back in April as the latest edition to Samsung’s lineup, delivering a rubberized ridged shell with a 1,050MB/s transfer rate. Alongside support for the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard, it provides USB-C connectivity for your modern MacBook set up (and other machines) alongside protection against the elements. Get a much better idea of the hands-on user experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and head below for more details.

An even better bang for your buck option comes by way of the deals we spotted on the 2022 model PNY portable SSDs. Its new EliteX-PRO models are now at new Amazon all-time lows with pricing start from $66 on the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants. Dive in right here.

Elsewhere in storage deals, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Seagate’s 4TB portable drive down at $85. It might not be the speedy portable SSD many folks are after these days, but it does deliver a far better price on a TB by TB basis and makes for a notable option when it comes to casual photo backups and even Time Machine. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Samsung T7 Shield features:

RUGGED DURABILITY: Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust* and Water** resistance

KEEP COOL AT HIGH SPEED: Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s***, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects

MIGHTY TOUGH: Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water* and dust** with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop

