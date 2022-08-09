New Amazon lows hit PNY’s 2022 USB-C Gen 2×2 EliteX-PRO portable SSD lineup from $66

Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows on PNY’s 2022 model portable USB-C SSDs. The PNY EliteX-PRO 500GB USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive is now down at $65.99 shipped. This model launched on Amazon back in March at $90 and is now more typically selling in the $75 range. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. It is also among the lowest priced options in the affordable 500GB category outside of the Crucial X6 that comes in at less than half the speed. The EliteX-PRO clocks in at up to 1,600MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear and comes with cables for USB-A and USB-C connectivity. The aluminum housing and extended 3-year warranty is a nice touch as well. Head below for deals on additional capacities as well. 

We are also tracking new Amazon all-time lows on the 1TB and 2TB capacities starting from $105 shipped. These models also fall into the more value-packed category on a price over speed and feature set basis:

If your looking for even more storage in your portable SSD, check out this ongoing deal on the 4TB Crucial X6 portable SSD at $324 shipped. And i you’re in the market for some internal SSD action, dive into the deals we are tracking on CORSAIR’s PRO heatsink LPX Gen4 models that have now returned to all-time low pricing. 

PNY EliteX-PRO 500GB USB-C Portable SSD features:

  • Transfer speeds of up to 1,500MB/s read and 900MB/s write
  • Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables
  • Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology
  • Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos
  • Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing

