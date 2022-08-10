Unknown Worlds, the team behind Subnautica, is launching a new sci-fi IP at Gamescom

Gamescom is just around the corner, with the opening night scheduled for August 23. During the showcase, we’re now expecting Unknown Worlds, the developers of the Subnautica series of games, to launch a sci-fi IP that’s outside of its existing world. While the new game is a completely different IP than Subnautica, it’s still exciting, nonetheless, that we’re getting a title from Unknown Worlds at Gamescom this year. What else do we know, and what can we expect? Let’s take a closer look below.

Unknown Worlds will showcase ‘lots of’ sci-fi IP gameplay at Gamescom

While we don’t know much about the new IP from Unknown Worlds, both Krafton and Geoff Keighley gave us a little insight as to what we can expect from the upcoming title. For starters, it’s a brand-new sci-fi IP that centers around a turn-based strategy game. It’ll have “imaginative gameplay” as well. That’s about where our official knowledge ends and speculation begins.

Gamescom starts on August 23, which is just 13 days away. Be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest announcements from the upcoming PC gaming showcase in a few weeks.

See more At @gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23, are excited to reveal the next game from @unknownworlds the creators of @Subnautica



This is a brand new sci-fi IP, and we'll show you lots of gameplay too!



Tune in live on August 23 at 8pm CEST / 2p ET / 11a PT for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/uxMAcGR5hJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 9, 2022

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’ve not played the second Subnautica game myself, I did greatly enjoy my time playing the original, and I am very intrigued by what Unknown Worlds is doing here. A turn-based strategy game is very different from what the team has made in the past, which means that we should be getting a totally new experience here overall.

Since we’re getting “lots of gameplay” shown at Gamescom, one could imagine that the game’s launch isn’t far off, either. According to PCGamer, Krafton has also stated that an early access launch could happen later in 2022, which means a full release would follow. Either way, getting to play this new turn-based sci-fi strategy game from Unknown Worlds this year could fill the void that Starfield’s delay has ushered in.

Overall, I’m excited to see what Subnautica’s team of developers, Unknown Worlds, has to offer with its new sci-fi turn-based strategy IP. I’m expecting it to be similar to Civilization, but maybe with a space twist? Possibly? Only time will tell what the game will bring, and we won’t have to wait long for it. What do you think it could be? We’d love to hear from you as to what your thoughts are on the new IP from Unknown Worlds. Is it a Civilization-like game? Will it be completely different? Will it use Subnautica-esque vibes? Sound off in the comments!

Image credit: Krafton via PCGamer

